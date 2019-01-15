OVERLAND PARK, KS (AP) -- The mother of an Overland Park teenager who was shot to death by police as he backed a minivan out of his family's garage has reached a $2.3 settlement.
The Kansas City Star reports that the settlement agreement obtained Monday through an open records request makes no admission that Overland Park broke the law in the January 2017 death of 17-year-old John Albers. He was killed after officers responded to a report that he was making suicidal comments on social media.
Police say Albers backed toward an officer, who told the teen to stop before firing 13 times. Albers mother, Sheila Albers, says "there is nothing that can ever excuse such an unreasonable use of force."
The officer resigned after the shooting, but prosecutors declined to file charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.