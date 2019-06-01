Jackson Co., MO (KCTV) - An Overland Park man was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in connection with two sexual assaults that occurred in Kansas City in Oct. 2015.
Damonte Likins-Osbey pled guilty in January 2019 to Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy in the 1st Degree and Rape or Attempted Rape in the 1st Degree.
In the two sexual assaults, the women reported that Likins-Osbey approached them on the street at night and held them at gunpoint, demanding sex acts.
Likins-Osbey was 21-years-old at the time of the sexual assaults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.