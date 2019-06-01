Damonte Likins-Osbey was sentenced on Friday

Damonte Likins-Osbey was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison for Oct. 2015 sexual assaults.

 Photo provided by Jackson Co. Jail.

Jackson Co., MO (KCTV) - An Overland Park man was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in connection with two sexual assaults that occurred in Kansas City in Oct. 2015.

Damonte Likins-Osbey pled guilty in January 2019 to Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy in the 1st Degree and Rape or Attempted Rape in the 1st Degree.

In the two sexual assaults, the women reported that Likins-Osbey approached them on the street at night and held them at gunpoint, demanding sex acts.

Likins-Osbey was 21-years-old at the time of the sexual assaults.

