LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO (KCTV) -- An Overland Park man has drowned after an incident on the Lake of the Ozarks.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 27-year-old William Gordon-Price was swimming in the water, went under and did not resurface.
It happened about 4:45 p.m. Monday on the 1-mile mark of Glaize Arm.
This is the first boating fatality of the year for Troop F in Missouri.
