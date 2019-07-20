LENEXA, KS (KCTV) - Multiple charges have been filed against an Overland Park man, including kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
Deron Littlejohn was arrested on Friday evening by Lenexa police on charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated intimidation of a witness.
The incidents happened on July 14th.
Bond was set for Littlejohn at $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.