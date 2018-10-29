OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- As people nationwide grieve for the Tree of Life community in Pittsburgh, Jewish groups in the Kansas City Metro area are also coming together.
Many people will be gather at the Kehilath Israel Synagogue, for a prayer vigil Monday night.
This tragedy brought up a lot of bad memories and raw emotions for the local Jewish community. That’s because they dealt with a similar tragedy back in April 2014.
A gunman shot and killed three people outside the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park.
One of those who was affected is Mindy Corporon.
She lost both her father and son in the crime that took place that day.
Corporon wrote a letter to those affected in Pittsburgh bringing a personal perspective on the violent attack and gave personal advice on how to deal with their grief.
She wrote in part:
“We are connected through stories, communication about ourselves and sharing with others. We grieve through telling stories, sharing our commonalities and our differences. Welcome the idea of sharing your stories with others.”
Corporon will attend Monday night’s vigil.
She will be available to share her thoughts prior to the start.
Hundreds are expected to gather at the Kehilath Israel Synagogue, from 7-9 p.m.
