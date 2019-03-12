OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Plans for a large Islamic Center in south Overland Park are now in the final phase.
The planning commission voted 9-0 to move forward with the project. The facility would create a centralized location and bring Muslims from both sides of the state line together.
The facility would be more than 110,000 square feet and that’s why neighbors say it’s a bad fit for this area.
Looking out his home office window, Bill Defoor says his view will soon change drastically.
“What you see what 25, 30 feet from the sidewalk is going to be the recreation center,” DeFoor continued. “We didn’t come out here to be in the middle of a traffic pattern, what we came out here was to relax, retire and just enjoy ourselves.”
He has concerns about the traffic that will be in front of his house. Roe is a two-lane road and other neighbors agree.
“I’m so concerned about the traffic. I have grandkids that go to those schools, Blue Valley middle and River Elementary and they ride their bikes and walk,” Bobbie Sievering, who is also a neighbor, stated.
The city is using a traffic study on Roe Ave that was done back in 2007. That’s when the Cambridge Church had plans to build, that facility was going to be large as well.
“If it were simply a mosque you wouldn’t hear one neighbor complain about it, not one single neighbor,” DeFoor voied.
The center will include a mosque, a daycare, a school and a banquet hall.
According to the preliminary plan, they believe 270 students will use the school, 110 kids will use the daycare, anywhere from 25 to 250 people will use the mosque and 40 to 300 people will use the banquet hall during an event.
That means anywhere from 445 to 930 more cars on Roe Avenue.
KCTV5 reached out to both the Islamic Center of Kansas and the Muslim American Society of Kansas City as well as their lawyer and did not hear back. Neighbors are just hoping someone hears their concerns.
“We don’t mind a church a mosque a synagogue, we don’t care but please scale down to be in sync and in harmony with our community and without residents, please listen to us,” Sievering stated.
Sean Reilly with the city of Overland Park said neighbors have 14 days to sign a protest to make this go to council for a vote, otherwise the final plan will go to the planning commission.
A minimum of 20% of the land area needs to sign this for that to happen.
