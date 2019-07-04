OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A house fire in Overland Park could have been caused by a lightning strike, according to the authorities.
The fire happened at about 1:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of Kay Lynn Road.
When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the split-level, single-family home.
The fire was contained to the attic area and it took firefighters about 25 minutes to get the fire under control.
Most of the home's ceilings had to be pulled down so crews could get to the fire, so it currently cannot be occupied.
Everyone was able to get outside safely and no injuries have been reported. The residents were worried about several cats who were believed to still be inside the home, however, which firefighters will look for as soon as it's practical to do so.
The residents' insurance company is providing lodging for them.
Investigators think that the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike, but the exact cause is still under investigation.
The home did have working smoke alarms.
