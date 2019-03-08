OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – On Friday, firefighters went door-to-door in an effort to save lives before there’s actually a fire.
It comes after a large fire forced seven families out of their town homes in historic downtown Overland Park.
The seven town homes are not safe to live in. Fire, smoke, and water damaged a place many called home.
The fire quickly spread from attic to attic in the Greenbrier Town Homes on Saturday, which are near Antioch and W. 83rd Street.
No one was injured.
“It was just devastating to see another seven town homes burn here,” said Chris Wertz, Greenbrier HOA Board President.
Many neighbors still remember a destructive fire in October of 2011 that destroyed seven town homes and damaged 16 garages in the Greenbrier community.
“Building codes in the ‘60s are very different than building codes today,” Wertz said. “We have shared attic space. We have fire walls in our main living areas, but not in the attics.”
On Friday, Overland Park firefighters visited neighbors in Greenbrier to remind them -- and you -- to not only “spring forward” for Daylight Saving Time this Sunday, but to also check smoke detector batteries and the age of the smoke alarms.
“Every second counts,” said Tricia Roberts, Public Education Specialist for the Overland Park Fire Department. “A fire is going to double in size about every 30 seconds. It really and truly becomes a race against the clock.”
Firefighters say smoke alarms that are 10 years old or older need to be replaced because the sensing mechanism starts to wear down.
“On the average, you have about a minute and a half to maybe three minutes to make it out your front door,” Roberts said. “Without a smoke alarm, that is going to be pretty difficult to do.”
Smoke alarms did alert neighbors to Saturday’s fire.
The estimated time frame to rebuild the damaged town homes is nine to 12 months.
The Greenbrier Ladies Association is holding a donation drive on Saturday at the Greenbrier Clubhouse for the families impacted by the fire. It’s at 8501 W. 84th Terrace in Overland Park and the event will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
They also started a GoFundMe page for those families.
