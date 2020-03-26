OVERLAND PARK, KS. (KCTV) --- A member of the Overland Park Fire Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The department says an administrative employee tested positive and is being treated at a local hospital.
Two employees are being tracked by the fire department and are home on quarantine. They are non-first responder roles. The department also said a firefighter was sent home after "reporting a significant other was developing a cough."
The fire department also said the police department "sent home six staff members who had contact with one of the fire department staff."
