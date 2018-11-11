OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Overland Park Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 7500 block of Kessler where a female is in critical condition.
Local called 911 at 9:05 p.m. on Sunday reporting of seeing black smoke coming from the roof of the structure.
The female was found by firefighters in the basement of the house during the primary search and was non-responsive and is in critical condition.
OPFD reported that the fire is under control as of 9:33 p.m.
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for more updates.
