Overland Park elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- An Overland park elementary teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.
Andrea Miller is a second-grade teacher at Santa Fe Trail Elementary School.
Miller received a $1,000 check from Kansas' chapter of the National Education Association.
She was nominated by parent Lisa Dimond.
"Mrs. Miller has inspired a love for learning in my son, Andrew. Before second grade, he refused to practice reading at home and would cry every night during homework. Now that he is in Mrs. Miller's class, he is practicing his sight words and reading almost nightly. She keeps the lines of communication between parent and teacher very transparent, and has reached out to me on multiple occasions just to check in and keep me updated on his progress. Mrs. Miller deserves this recognition," Dimond said.
The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.
