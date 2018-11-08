OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Snow fell on the Kansas side of the state line overnight Wednesday.
Officials at Blue Valley School District say when it comes to winter weather, students are their number one priority.
Blue Valley does their equipment training and inspections earlier in the year. Therefore, the district is already to go whenever winter weather hits.
The school district works closely with local meteorologists, the national weather service, and private weather services to track any possible storms.
If and when one is forecasted, staff members are staged across the district checking the travel conditions.
There are a variety of factors taken into consideration when considering canceling school, including road and sidewalk conditions, precipitation, and wind speed.
They also ask if it is safe for students to walk to and from school. Because of that, the temperature and wind chill are also a consideration.
They are required to make a decision to delay, cancel or start school as usual, by 4:15 a.m.
As winter weather makes its way in, they want parents to also be prepared.
So, be sure you’re checking those text message, emails and your local news for any closings so you too can plan.
