OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Prescription drug prices are on the rise.
Since the start of the new year, dozens of companies have raised prices on hundreds of prescriptions with the average increase amounting to about 6 percent.
Among the best-known drugs getting more expensive are the opioid OxyContin, with a 9.5-percent jump, and the blood thinner Pradaxa, up 8-percent.
Despite the price hikes, there are still ways you can save.
Overland Park based company, RX Savings Solutions, works with large insurance companies and major corporations to help keep costs down.
Here are a few strategies they recommend:
- A combo split --Find out if your pricey medication is actually two separate medications. You can swallow two pills to save money.
- Tablet splitting -- Ask for twice the dosage – then cut those pills in *half to get more medication… for less.
- Change forms -- Some medications are cheaper as a pill, a capsule or even liquid form.
- Different drug, same medication – check to see if there is a cheaper medication that would do the same thing.
- Different Pharmacy – Check a different pharmacy that may sell your current medication for less.
- Generic – If there is more than one option, compare prices.
Another way to save is to ask your pharmacists.
Previous gag laws prohibited your pharmacist from telling you if it would be cheaper to not use your insurance.
But President Donald Trump recently revoked them.
“I think the biggest thing is that consumers should be aware and informed of the options that are available to them,” said Vice President of Marketing at RX Solutions, Katie Allen. “So, even if you don’t have RX Savings Solutions, talk to your pharmacist or your prescriber because they don’t have access to all of your plan information".
Americans spent $535 billion on prescription drugs last year.
That’s up about 50 percent from just eight years ago, according to one estimate.
