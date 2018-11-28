OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- In the Kansas City region alone, about 40,000 kids suffer from headaches every year.
That’s according to area doctors, and the reason Children’s Mercy started a first-of-its-kind headache treatment center for kids and teens.
Inside this hospital is where that new headache clinic sits.
It’s treated like an emergency room, with a focus exclusively on headaches.
The idea for this clinic is to have your child visit the hospital when they have a migraine, so doctors can get them immediate relief.
The most common way doctors treat headaches in an emergency room or urgent care is with IV migraine cocktails.
But there’s a high right of reoccurrence once it wears off.
But centers are designed to treat headaches early on.
According to Pediatric Headache Specialist, Dr. Anna Esparaham the clinic is designed to be a pain-friendly environment.
“We have dark quiet rooms and we also have headache trained providers, and nurses and staff,” said Esparaham. “That use very calm, compassionate very empathetic language that help decrease the stress and the distress related to pain. So, it’s a very comforting environment to be evaluating and treating a patient with headaches.
The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8a.m. until 3p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.