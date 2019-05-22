OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The man at the center of this was a cook at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Overland Park for 12 years. He details some serious allegations in a lawsuit filed in federal court.
Court documents paint a picture of a racist and hostile working environment inside the Buffalo Wild Wings located at 7030 West 150th Street in Overland Park.
Garren Lovelace said in the 12 years he worked there as a cook and trainer for new employees, he was subjected to comments and behaviors that took a toll on him. Those included accusations an assistant general manager introduced him to a new employees as, “the angry black man.”
Lovelace said management allowed servers to skip tables of African American customers or provide them with subpar service.
He also said he was routinely discriminated against because he’s 55-years-old, saying they called him “old” when he couldn’t complete a task as quickly as others.
He accuses management of assigning him to menial tasks like trash bundling and mopping floors and he claims he was assigned the less favorable shifts.
When asked about the allegations in the lawsuit, a Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson told KCTV5 they don’t comment on pending litigation but take the allegations seriously and are conducting an internal investigation. A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson sent KCTV5 News a statement saying,
While we do not comment on pending litigation specifically, we take the allegations very seriously and are conducting an internal investigation. Buffalo Wild Wings values an inclusive environment and we have no tolerance for discrimination of any kind.
KCTV5 reached out to Lovelace for comment, but his attorney declined to go on camera, instead releasing a statement that says,
"We filed the lawsuit based on the facts and experiences Mr. Lovelace faced during his 12 years of employment at Buffalo Wild Wings. Our goal is not only to obtain justice for Mr. Lovelace but to ensure things like this don't continue in today's America. There are laws that protect against this type of behavior and if you believe you've experienced discriminatory or retaliatory treatment, seek help. Based on the public response since this story broke, we are confident in our case."
Lovelace and his attorney have requested a jury trial in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.