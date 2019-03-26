OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Two times a week, avid cyclist hit the road for a 10 plus mile recreational ride.
Chris Muehlbach organizes the group and sets the guidelines. He said rider safety is a top priority and a main concern.
KCTV5 asked Muehlbach ,“What’s your biggest fear on the road?”
“Is being hit by a car that is not paying attention, that’s the biggest fear,” Muehlbach responded.
In south Overland Park, a 71-year-old bicyclist died last week after being hit by a vehicle on 135th and Caenen. Details in the case are still limited but police said the driver has not been charged.
“You hope the driver wasn’t on their phone and being distracted,” Muehlbach said.
KCTV5 wanted to know what Overland Park is doing to protect cyclist.
There’s about 60 miles of bike lanes and markings right now in Overland Park. But riders said there’s more work to be done.
Brain Shields is the Overland Park traffic engineer and he said they are making more strides to protect two-wheel riders.
“This year in 2019 we will have about 70 miles that were going to paint mostly in the southern part of the city,” Shields said.
Participants in a city-wide study in 2015 said they wanted to see more bike lanes on busy streets. Debra Hellinger rides about 150 miles a week.
“I drive all the time too and I know what it’s like when you get frustrated even with slow drivers. But you have to remember you do have a heavy vehicle and if you hit a cyclist or brush a cyclist you can kill them,” Hellinger said.
Their message to drivers is simple and it’s the law.
