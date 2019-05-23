OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Moviegoers in the Pacific Northwest, and some in Overland Park, could see changes the next time the head to the theater.
AMC Theatres announced Thursday that they have acquired the four-location premium theater chain Cinetopia, which had three locations in the Portland, Oregon, metro area along with a location in the Prairiefire development in Overland Park.
That location opened just five years ago, becoming on of Kansas City’s first luxury-theater options.
The acquisition the Overland Park-based movie chain’s first foray into the Portland market.
Known for its luxury accommodations, the Cinetopia locations will soon reopen after being rebranded by AMC. Two of the theaters, including the Overland Park location, will be AMC’s Dine-In concept, which includes full-service menus with pick-up or in-seat delivery options.
The remaining two locations in the Portland metro will become a standard AMC theater and an AMC Classic.
AMC has added a dedicated section to its website, AMCTheatres.com/Cinetopia, with more information for customers.
