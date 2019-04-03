OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- When nearby employees pulled into work, they saw an ATM banged up and on its side near 97th and Metcalf. A customer reported it to police around 6:20 Wednesday morning.
“Umm the ATM is not where it is supposed to be. I've never seen anything like that,” Sarah, who works near the bank, said.
“My first thought was free money and then I said, ‘nope get into work,’ Curtis McClain, who also works near the bank, said.
Then McClain thought, “Somebody had an unsuccessful mission.”
KCTV5 asked McClain, “What does it take to lift an ATM?”
“That's a good question for a crook and I'm not that guy,” McClain responded laughing.
“I'm just flabbergasted by the fact that somebody would actually try that,” Rickey Smith, who is a customer at the bank, said.
Sarah documented what she dubbed the “ATM Saga of 2019” on Instagram.
“They just have to get a new one I guess because this one is all sorts of messed up. Maybe it got stuck and they were trying to pull it out and they just gave up,” she said on her Instagram.
“They didn't get away with it. It was sitting right there. Oh, for heaven’s sake,” Smith said.
Many onlookers wondered if potholes near the ATM rattled it right off the back of a thief’s truck.
Police are reviewing surveillance video.
“Luckily, thanks to potholes, we have an ATM machine that didn't get taken away,” McClain said.
After commiserating about potholes for months, a lot of people KCTV5 talked to said maybe just this one time a pothole was good for something.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 895-6300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.