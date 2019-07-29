JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Northbound lanes of I-35 has reopened to traffic after an overhead sign came falling down onto the interstate with cars driving below.
It was hit by a dump truck near 95th Street about 10:15 p.m. Sunday.
Emergency crews were on scene for a few hours trying to get everything out of the road.
No one was hurt.
