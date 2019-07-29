Northbound lanes of I-35 has reopened to traffic after an overhead sign came falling down onto the interstate with cars driving below.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Northbound lanes of I-35 has reopened to traffic after an overhead sign came falling down onto the interstate with cars driving below.

It was hit by a dump truck near 95th Street about 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency crews were on scene for a few hours trying to get everything out of the road.

No one was hurt.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.