KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thunderstorms packing powerful wind and heavy rain swept across the metro Wednesday morning.
At the height of the storm, KCP&L reported that just over 33,000 people in the metro without power.
The majority of the outages are in the Overland Park and Independence.
Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little says could see storm re-fire again late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night over the southern part of the metro.
In addition to tracking storms, a heat advisory has also been posted for parts of the area. High temperatures are expected in the lower 90s and heat index readings closer to 100 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.