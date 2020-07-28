KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV5) --- Over 50 arrests have been made over the past week by law enforcement agencies involved in Operation LeGend, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Western District of Missouri said.
The office says 15 guns were seized - along with heroin, meth, marijuana and pills.
"That’s 50+ dangerous (often armed) individuals no longer free to wreak violence in our neighborhoods and poison our community with illegal drugs," the office said in a statement. "That’s future mayhem and murder prevented. That’s justice for their victims."
The first arrest under Operation LeGend was announced on July 21.
Operation LeGend was named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed in Kansas City on June 29.
