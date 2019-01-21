KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — Rep. Steve Watkins, who campaigned as an outsider, is turning to political insiders as he settles into the U.S. House.
Watkins never held elected office before being elected in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District. He said it's important that he acknowledge he doesn't know everything and needs veteran political help.
The Kansas City Star reports Watkins has surrounded himself with people who collectively have more than 30 years of congressional experience and deep ties to the Kansas Republican Party.
Some Kansas Republicans expressed concerns about Watkins before the election, in part because his campaign was largely financed by his father.
One critic, Jeff King, a former Kansas Senate vice president, says Republicans are noticing the effort Watkins is making to learn from people with more experience.
