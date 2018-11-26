EDGERTON, MO (KCTV) -- The Platte County Sheriff’s Office has been informed that citizens in the area of Edgerton are currently unable to utilize 911.
The Platte County Sheriff's Office says the outage has been caused by a fiber line being cut in the area.
Residents in the area are still able to call numbers inside of that area. Until service is restored, the sheriff’s office will be placing a dispatcher at the Edgerton-Trimble fire station.
Residents will still be able to reach the sheriff’s office by calling the Edgerton-Trimble fire station at 816-790-3476.
No information was given on when service will be restored.
