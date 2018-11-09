KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Nearly 7,000 BPU customers in Kansas City, Kansas, are without power Friday afternoon while the temperature hovers around freezing.
A spokesperson with BPU told KCTV5 News that the issue is a major substation that went offline around 2 p.m.
The outages are mainly north of Interstate 70 past Leavenworth Road from around North 65th Street to approximately North 90th Street.
Crews are responding in effort to restore service and determine what led to the outage.
Power is expected to be back on by late afternoon.
