OTTAWA, KS (KCTV) -- Ottawa police are searching for a driver who they say hit a woman with his car.
Saturday night at approximately 5:20, police say that a 27-year-old female was struck by a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Joseph Bishop. A 35-year-old woman was driving a vehicle that was also struck.
When police arrived on the scene located at 2300 block of Eisenhower Road, they say that Joseph was gone.
It's not clear how badly the woman was hurt.
If you know anything, you’re asked to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.