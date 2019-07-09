OTTAWA, KS (KCTV) – The Ottawa police department responded to a green and scaly runaway Tuesday.
A wild iguana was found in a tree.
The Ottawa police sent out a tweet saying that they used a poke-ball on it, but it broke free.
The officers said they didn’t learn how to catch iguanas in the police academy but if anyone has a lizard on the loose, they can tell you where it was last seen.
A wild iguana appeared. We used a poke-ball but it broke free. If you know anyone that's missing this little guy, contact us. We know where he was last seen but didn't learn how to catch an iguana in academy.(415 Delgado) pic.twitter.com/Fch5C1jseP— Ottawa, Kansas PD (@ottawapd) July 9, 2019
