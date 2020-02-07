OTTAWA, KS. (KCTV) --- The Ottawa Police Department says a Facebook post on a buy/sell page targeted victims of a recent house fire in the city.
The fire happened in the 800 block of North earlier this month.
The post from the individual on the Facebook page said the owner of the residence made everything available after the fire.
That was not the case, however.
"Officers were made aware of a post made on a local buy, sale, trade indicating property in front of a residence was free for the taking," police said in their Facebook post. "The owner of this property did not make this post and the person that did make the post does not have the authority at this time to "give" any property away. These residence were the victims of a structure fire and their property is sitting outside right now."
Criminal charges could be pursued if anyone followed up with the post, police added.
