OTTAWA, KS. (KCTV) -- The Ottawa Fire Department and Ottawa Police Department had a busy evening battling a heavy fire in the city.
At 7:11 p.m. on Friday evening, they reported to 2302 E. Wilson Street on a report of a heavy fire. Firefighters could see smoke and flames from blocks away.
When arriving, they discovered heavy fire and smoke throughout the structure. The fire was fought from the exterior.
No injuries were reported.
The Ottawa Fire Department and Kansas Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the fire.
The fire department is requesting everyone stay away from the area due to limited access to the fire scene.
An address search indicates this is the Pinnacle Component Systems facility.
