OTTAWA, KS (KCTV) -- People in Ottawa are trying to dry out after heavy rain flooded part of the city, but it is is far from dry.
Crews have been working for the past 12 hours on Highway 68 and Main Street to get the water level down.
Businesses like Casey’s are trying to get to a point where they can at least safely open a portion of the store.
They’re not the only ones waiting for the floodwaters to go down.
The owner of one car said he is checking back every hour to see if the water is low enough to tow it out. Some people have been cleaning up driveways and moving cars while they can.
Others, however, said they don’t see the point yet. One family said they’re hesitant to pump out the two feet of water in their basement today if it might fill back up tonight.
The flood drew quite a few spectators and even some swimmers. The authorities have asked people stay away from the water as much as possible.
Public works closed the floodgates this afternoon. Police said it’s the third time this year they’ve had to close them because of the rain. They said there’s no plan to upgrade any flood protection measures, because when it rains so much and so quickly, there’s not a lot safety officials can do.
Residents said they don’t blame them.
“It’s no one’s fault,” said Chancy Reimer with Smoked Creations BBQ. “It’s just Mother Nature. She don’t like a lot of us right now. So, she’s flooding everybody. Missouri’s flooded and now Kansas is going to get flooded.”
Often, when this happens, people can’t help but think back to the last time it was this bad. Virginia Quintana said it looks a lot like the flood of ‘51.
“I was a little kid,” she said. “Must have been 5 probably, maybe 6 at the most.”
She remembers navigating the waters a little differently back then.
“They had boats on the north side of town where you could get on them and go across town to go to the doctor or to go to the grocery store,” she said. “That’s the last time I’ve seen it look like that.”
She said they had to use the boats for three days.
Franklin County crews are bracing for the next round of storms heading their way tonight. The cleanup there will depend on how much rain falls on the already soaked streets.
