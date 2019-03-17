JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Two more people have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside a pool hall in Raytown on March 4.
Tynan B. Mullen has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Kaci Cox, 17, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Earlier this month, 19-year-old Logan B.L. England was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records, video surveillance of the lot behind Raytown Recreation in the 10000 block of E. 63rd Street showed that the victim left the pool hall just before 11 p.m.
The victim, Riley McCracken, then appeared to wait for someone in the parking lot.
Two men that emerged and walked toward McCracken, who had his hands in his pockets. The men then pulled out guns, fatally shot McCracken, and left the scene.
Witnesses told police that Mullen was one of the two shooters.
Cox said she had stolen a gun from her brother and given it to Mullen the evening of the shooting.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000 cash.
