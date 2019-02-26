LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Kevin Willmott went from Lawrence, Kansas to Hollywood and came home an Oscar winner.

The KU professor returned to campus Tuesday with the Academy Award he picked up as a screenwriter on the film BlacKkKlansman.

All in all, it's been a fairly low-key homecoming for him, a lot of his colleagues didn't expect him to be back so soon.

When Willmott surprised them Tuesday afternoon, everyone could hear the cheering from out in the hall.

Showing off an Oscar trophy is a great way to kick off a faculty meeting.

“It's great to be back home,” Willmott said.

Willmott is back at work two days after winning an award most filmmakers only dream of.

It's surreal, real in the sense that it's taken a lot of work,” Willmott stated.

He didn't want to take a day off class.

“College is so expensive, you feel guilty when you're not there to teach class,” Willmott explained.

For him, it's not just about the accolades.

“As a filmmaker, it's always been about the movies and the stories that need to be told,” Willmott said.

He's ready to keep stoking his passions of filmmaking, teaching and telling the stories that need to be told.

“There was so much progress made the night that we won. There's a long way to go, but at least we're moving forward, which is a great thing,” Willmott voiced.

Willmott says he's working on another project with Spike Lee, which could start shooting as early as this spring.