KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri German Shepherd Rescue is helping a dog who lost a leg after being struck by a car.
The dog, who is named Hope, was found by the side of the road with her leg almost completely severed.
A bus driver saw the dog and stopped to call for help. Meanwhile, a car lot owner directed traffic around the scene.
The dog was rushed to Kansas City Pet Project, where vets removed her leg.
She remained lethargic for several days and there were concerns for her recovery.
Missouri German Shepherd Rescue agreed to take her into their program, get her healed up, and find someone to permanently adopt her.
At 11 a.m. on Sunday, a woman named Jen picked up Hope to foster her. Jen is a former veterinary technician.
“We intend to find the bus driver and car lot owner who were responsible for saving her life,” said Nancy Campbell, MOGS President. “Their quick and compassionate action literally made the difference between life and death, as she would have quickly bled to death and/or frozen to death.”
Campbell wanted to emphasize “the absolute necessity of keeping an I.D. on your pets.” Hope was not microchipped and had no identification of any kind.
“Equally important is the fact that someone saw this, someone did it, but failed to take action at the time it happened,” she said. “We must change the ‘not my problem’ mentality.”
