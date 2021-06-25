KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — People who are fully vaccinated might be thinking they’re in the clear and are no longer at risk for serious illness from Covid-19. That’s true for 95% of people. But not for those who have had transplants.
Transplant patients take medications to suppress their immune systems so that their bodies don’t reject the transplanted organs. It appears those medications also suppress the response to the vaccine.
Bob Henson. of Liberty, had a transplant three and a half years ago. He received his Covid-19 vaccines beginning in January and thought he was good to go. His doctor recently ran a test on his Covid-19 antibodies.
“He took the test and it came out less than one percent,” said Henson.
Not only is Henson a transplant patient, he is also fighting cancer. So he is getting even more immune suppression.
“I guess that’s why I have less than one percent on antibodies,” he said.
Henson is not alone. New research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that 46 percent of more than 600 transplant patients studied produced no Covid-19 antibodies. But that’s not particularly surprising.
“Transplant patients often don’t get a good antibody response, whether it’s covid or any other vaccine,” said Dr. Steve Stites, Medical Director of the University of Kansas Hospital. “How many patients are like that? I would argue chemotherapy patients are like that.”
Health experts are discussing the need of a third booster vaccine for transplant and immunocompromised patients. A study in the New England Journal of Medicine showed a third booster helps, but those patients are advised to take precautions. Advice that Henson takes to heart.
“I try to wear my mask as much as possible now, which, for a while I wasn’t,” said Henson. “I thought I was protected.”
Doctors say the best thing all of us can do to help immunosuppressed people is to get vaccinated to reduce the threat of passing the virus to them.
