LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The cats at the Lawrence Humane Society are ready to be taken home.
They are social and, with cages filling up, Director Megan Scheibe said keeping them there costs money.
“It costs us an average of $20 to $25 a day to care for any animal that is in our facility,” Scheibe said.
Sometimes, they get cats like Armando who are “community cats.” He’s cute, but he’s better outside.
That is why the humane society is supporting a “trap-neuter-release” ordinance in the city.
“They procreate at a rate we can’t keep up with by catching those cats, bringing them here, and euthanizing them,” Scheibe said.
Cats found in alleyways who are brought to the shelter could spend weeks there, costing the Humane Society thousands of dollars.
“It’s costing us about $60,000 dollars a year,” Scheibe said.
However, not everyone is on board with the new catch-and-release program for cats. Opponents said the cats will harm the birds and wildlife around the city.
No one would go on camera with KCTV5 News, but the Jayhawk Audubon society said the new ordinance is not enough. In a statement, they said, “More than 70 percent of a population of feral cats must be spayed or neutered before the population will decline. Nor do they address the predation done to birds and other animals.”
Scheibe said free-roaming cats aren’t the culprits all the time. “The biggest threat to the bird population is humans,” she said.
The new ordinance goes into effect May 1.
