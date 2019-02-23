LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – Four owls that were all hit by cars and rehabilitated at Operation Wildlife, have come together for a learning experience for all.
Founded in 1989, Operation Wildlife is a hospital that provides rehabilitation to animals that are injured or orphaned.
Operation Wildlife accepts all animals that “walk, crawl, swim, fly or slither”, Gary, a volunteer with Operation Wildlife, said. “Our release rate is 69% and we are real proud of that. The national average is 49%.”
Gary brought four different owls with him to Birds Unlimited on Saturday for an exhibit. All the owls sat on top of their perch watching as people walked by and admired them.
The Barred Owl named Barrdley, is missing an eye but he doesn’t take his eye off of you, just to make sure you don’t get too close.
Sunny, the Great Horned Owl, has a broken wing.
The Barn Owl, Mystique, also has a broken wing and cannot fly.
The Eastern Screech Owl, named McGee, weighs a whopping 5 ounces and also has an eye that is missing.
“The Barn Owl is my favorite because it is pretty cool, it looks cool, and it’s kind of big,” Dayton, a middle schooler who attend the exhibit, said.
“Mommy got out of the car and saved her. Then we took her to a rehabilitation place and they said, ‘we will take good care of her.’” Ava, saved an injured owl and took her to Operation Wildlife, said. “I named her Rainbow Dash. I thought it was a good name because she had hearts all over her.”
Operation Wildlife is not supported by the city, state or federal government agencies. They rely on donations and volunteers.
If you would like to donate to Operation Wildlife, or become a volunteer, head to their website for more information.
