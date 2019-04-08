Operation I.C.O.N. has homicides down in Kansas City, KS

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police say they’re seeing a huge drop in violent crime. It’s thanks in part to an ongoing operation targeting small areas in the city.
It includes homicides and anything involving a gun or other weapon, robberies and rape. Police are reducing those crimes with a program called Operation I.C.O.N., which stands for Impacting Crime in Our Neighborhoods.
Kansas City, Kansas, saw a rise in violent crime over several years and decided to try micro hot spot policing to address it. Police look at their crime data and identify areas where violent crimes seem to originate. Usually it’s a really small area about five blocks. They started doing this a year ago.
Officers focus on arresting the known violent offenders and just having a bigger presence in the area.
“We are not trying to be heavy-handed. I’ve been occupying force in those neighborhoods. We want to good people who are living there to know that we are there, but we’re not there to necessarily write them tickets and cause them issues. We are there to keep the crime down in their neighborhood so that they can sit out on their porch on a summer evening and enjoy the night without fear of somebody coming by and doing something crazy with a gun,” Maj. Michael Vivian said.
The department received a $700,000 grant from the Department of Justice to be able to have officers in the hotspots 24/7. They’re also using the money to do a study with a university researcher to determine if violent crime is really being eliminated or just dispersed to other areas.
This all part of a Department of Justice program called Project Safe Neighborhoods, a violent crime reduction strategy. President Donald Trump was in Kansas City last year touting that program.
