OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park came in at number 12 for one of the happiest cities in America, and people who live and work in Overland Park weren't surprised.
“I think people are looking for more of this small-town experience, this walkable community combined with that kind of small town feel and you have a lot of entrepreneurs here,” Laura Laiben, Owner of The Culinary Center, said.
Laiben’s been in business in Downtown Overland Park for almost 22 years. She offers cooking classes and so much more at the Culinary Center of Kansas City.
And it plays into that hometown feel people seem to be looking for.
“What we like about it is exactly what you said, the amenities, the trails, the parks, the pools and just that overall sense of community and so many options for a family to choose,” Jamie Lindberg, resident, voiced.
Wallethub compared more than 180 of the largest cities and looked at things ranging from depression rate to income growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.
“It’s a safe community to live in,” Lisa Ryba, who is visiting from Lincoln, Nebraska, said.
Lincoln came in at number 36 on the list and while they love their hometown, they can see why people love Overland Park too.
“We love it I mean we really do we’ve been here a few times and we always seem to come back,” Cheryl Lee, who is also visiting from Lincoln, Nebraska voiced.
And Wallethub pointed out another reason why people who live in Overland Park are so happy.
The city has the lowest share of adults sleeping less than 7 hours per night.
“I think we just take care of ourselves,” Laiben stated.
You can find more information on how other cities across the U.S. ranked on the Wallethub site.
