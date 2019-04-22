KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- No one ever wants to be the last one chosen, but that was the story of one poor pup, left behind after an animal shelter's big adoption event.
After drawing national attention, the dog that no one wanted adopted over this past weekend.
Kenny, a 2-year-old Mix, was transferred to Wayside in early April from an overcrowded shelter. He was He was put up for adopted during Wayside Waifs’ adoptathon April 12-13.
Wayside Waifs said the fun, happy, human-loving and energetic dog was showered with love and attention the week after the adoptathon, receiving gifts such as brunch, ice cream, an outing to the lake, another outing to a pet store and more.
Kenny was adopted Friday and is now in a home with a loving human mom. He was able to meet her friends and family prior to going home.
Wayside has many animals available for adoption. Please visit www.waysidewaifs.org to view them all.
