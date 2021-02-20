KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An online petition has been launched concerning a bill that would establish "Rush Limbaugh Day" in the State of Missouri.
Rep. Hardy Billington (R-Poplar Bluff) filed HB 1200 Friday that would designate January 12 --- Limbaugh's birthday --- as "Rush Limbaugh Day" in the state.
Limbaugh, 70, passed away this week after fighting lung cancer.
A Change.org petition launched on Saturday has received 1,400 signatures online as of Saturday evening.
"The State of Missouri is better than this, we do NOT need to honor this bigoted shock-jock for his years of vile broadcast," the petition's author wrote. "Please, help us tell our State Representatives that this bill needs to be stopped."
Billington called Limbaugh a "legend who cannot be replaced."
"Rush Limbaugh's contributions to broadcasting and the conservative movement cannot be overstated. He was, simply put, a legend who cannot be replaced," he said. "This is one way we can recognize the outstanding impact Rush Limbaugh has had on our state and country."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.