BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- An arrest has been made in the murder of Ariel Starcher, an Independence woman found dead in early 2020 in Buchanan County.

Starcher's body was discovered in a bag along the roadside in Buchanan County on Feb. 19.

Taylor Stoughton was taken into custody this week in Independence with the assistance of neighboring police departments, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

Body found in Buchanan County identified as 21-year-old Independence woman New details about have been released about the investigation into a woman's body found in a bag by the roadside in Buchanan County.

They are seeking a second person of interest in the case named Marcus Brooks.

He is known to frequent the Platte County, MO area.

If you have any information, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 816-236-8845 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-238-8477.