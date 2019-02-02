KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting that happened overnight Saturday morning in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue.
One person is in stable condition after being shot around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning.
No suspect has been arrested yet, according to Kansas City police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.