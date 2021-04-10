KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police responded to a shooting call around 9:30 Saturday morning and now are in a standoff with the suspect.
Police were called to shooting scene around 9:30 Saturday morning near 44th and Norton. One woman was shot and has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. While locating the shooting victim, police determined that the suspect and two juveniels were upstairs.
Negotiators are attempting to convince the suspect to end the situation peacefully. The suspect is still inside the house with the two juveniles.
This is a developing story.
