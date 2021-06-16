Yust guilty

HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) --- The attorney for Kylr Yust has filed a notice of appeal to the Missouri Court of Appeals just over a week after he was sentenced for the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.

On June 7, a judge sentenced Yust to life in prison plus 15 years for his role in the deaths after a jury found him guilty.

Yust's sentences are set to run consecutively.

After he was sentenced, Yust was moved from the Cass County Jail to the Western Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph. 

No date or additional information about the appeal is known yet. 

