MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- A Merriam resident was treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire Wednesday evening.
The fire happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of W. 50th Terrace.
Firefighters quickly had the fire, which was located in the basement, under control.
A man and woman were displaced from the home.
The woman was treated for minor smoke inhalation, according to fire officials on the scene.
