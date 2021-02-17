Fire-fighters from three different departments came together to put out the fire.

MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- A Merriam resident was treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire Wednesday evening. 

The fire happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of W. 50th Terrace.

Firefighters quickly had the fire, which was located in the basement, under control.

A man and woman were displaced from the home.

The woman was treated for minor smoke inhalation, according to fire officials on the scene.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.