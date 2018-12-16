KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating an overnight homicide that happened on Sunday.
Kansas City, KS. Police Chief Terry Zeigler says the department is investigating in the area of the 2600 block of N. 52nd Street.
Police on scene say the driver - a male juvenile - was shot and killed. A teen girl was also shot, according to police.
After the shots were fired, the car slammed into a tree nearby.
Three other teens inside the car were also injured.
It's believed the shooting began around the area of 52nd and Georgia Avenue.
There's no immediate suspect information at this time.
If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.