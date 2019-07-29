KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Police are investigating after two people were injured in a disturbance in the 10100 block of E. 42nd Street in Kansas City.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police dispatch. A second person was injured.
It's unknown what type of disturbance it was at this time, police say.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.