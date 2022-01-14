INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — One person is dead following a shooting on a train, according to Independence police.
The shooting happened late Friday evening.
The body was found when the train stopped at the Amtrak location on Pacific Avenue in Independence.
Life-saving measures were attempted but not successful.
The shooting took place in Lee's Summit near 3rd and Main, according to police.
Lee's Summit police say the suspect in the shooting was a passenger on the train and fled in Lee's Summit after the shooting.
The victim's name has not been released.
There are two separate scenes, one in Independence and one in Lee’s Summit.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.