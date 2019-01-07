KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police responded to a shooting where one was shot in the leg.
Monday night at 6:05, Kansas City police responded to 114th street and Montgall Avenue on a non-life-threatening shooting.
Police say that the victim was shot in the leg.
