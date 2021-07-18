KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of Bannister Road near Bannister and Troost.
The victim is expected to survive the shooting, which was reported around 5:22 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Kansas City police crews taped off the area outside of the Serenity Funeral Home on Sunday evening.
Police say the shooting happened following a verbal altercation outside of the funeral home.
Investigators originally believed there were two victims, but the investigation later revealed just a single victim.
No suspect has been arrested in the case yet.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
