Generic police lights
(KCTV)

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) - A man is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Olathe overnight.

At about 1:07 a.m., Olathe police responded to the 500 block of N. Parker Terr. to investigate an armed disturbance.

When they arrived, officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from stab wounds and in life-threatening condition.

The suspect, a 38-year-old woman who was known to the victim, was taken into custody on scene.

Police continue to investigate and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.