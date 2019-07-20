OLATHE, KS (KCTV) - A man is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Olathe overnight.
At about 1:07 a.m., Olathe police responded to the 500 block of N. Parker Terr. to investigate an armed disturbance.
When they arrived, officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from stab wounds and in life-threatening condition.
The suspect, a 38-year-old woman who was known to the victim, was taken into custody on scene.
Police continue to investigate and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
